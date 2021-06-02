Actor Kunal Jaisingh says whenever he dresses up as a groom for an on-screen wedding, he ends up teasing his wife Bharati Kumar with pictures of his get-up. Kunal is currently seen as Veer in “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” and is shooting for his marriage sequence in the show.

Read on to know what he has to say as he recalls teasing Bharati.

Kunal Jaisingh said, “It’s fun to dress up as a groom for onscreen wedding. It’s not for the first time though. I have enjoyed dressing up as a groom many times in my acting career. Ever since I was in a relationship with Bharati, I used to tease her by sharing my pictures. Also, my wife’s feedback matters on such looks.”

Kunal Jaisingh added, “Bharati is someone who keeps giving me fashion tips. Being husband and wife, we still bond like best friends. I feel that’s how you can make your married life successful.”

Kunal Jaisingh, is known for featuring in series like “Ishqbaaaz” and “Pavitra Bhagya”.

