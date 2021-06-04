Divyanka Tripathi has been all over the headlines. The beauty is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is competing Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen amongst others for the winner trophy. While she’s away, the one missing her presence the most is husband Vivek Dahiya.

Advertisement

Photos and videos of Divyanka sobbing at the airport while departure were all viral. The actress also previously spoke to us about how they’ve been prepping up for the day! Now, Vivek said it was tough initially but here’s how they managed the distance part.

Advertisement

Vivek Dahiya said, “I’d been missing her terribly for the first few days. And then slowly, because we were talking every day, and I’m very excited about her stunts, so it gets easier at least when you’re doing video calls. We’re keeping each other up to date with whatever’s happening. I’m really excited for her doing well in the show.”

Asked if he feels Divyanka Tripathi could emerge as the winner, Vivek Dahiya answered, “She has all the right traits to be a winner of a show like this. She is extremely adventurous and it’s something that she really enjoys. It’s not because of any other reason, but it’s the love for the show that she’s gone there.”

A few days back, Vivek also added that he would be taking revenge from all the creepies and the crawlies if they hurt Divyanka. Does that mean he will be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

“I don’t know, maybe if it’s favourable! In terms of work, if I get free time, why not?” he answered.

Recently, there also have been reports that Divyanka Tripathi will soon be reuniting with Karan Patel for Bade Achche Lagte Hai 2. Asked about the same, Vivek Dahiya shared, “I have no idea about that, it’s best that Divyanka answers this.”

The actor also refrained from the recent statement of a ‘double date’ made by Divyanka’s ex-boyfriend Sharad Malhotra. “I don’t want to comment,” Vivek signed off.

Must Read: KRK Conducts A Poll Asking Jiah Khan Or Disha Patani – Who Would Have Been A Bigger Star Today?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube