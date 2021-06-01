Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been in the news for being a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is being shot in Cape town right now. Meanwhile, the actor is back in the headlines but not for some stunt on the show, but for her Twitter activity. Divyanka has taken to Twitter to shut down a troll who asked her why she doesn’t wear a dupatta in Crime Patrol. The actor had a befitting reply to the troll.

For the unversed, Divyanka is not an actor who raises her voice without a reason. Time and again she takes to Twitter and put her thoughts out cordially. Not just that, Tripathi also manages to shut down trolls that try to take a fig at her. The most recent is one who decided to make fun of her attire on Crime Patrol. Below is all you need to know about the same and also what Divyanka exactly has to say.

The said troll tagged Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in a tweet and wrote, “Crime petrol episode me aap dupataa kyu nahi pahanati hai.” As expected, the tweet did reach the actor who took the moment to give him a reply. She schooled him and said she does that so that men like him can learn to respect women, regardless of their attire.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote, “Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen! Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi! (So that people like you can learn to respect women without dupatta as well. Please improve your intent and character rather than questioning a woman’s character basis what she wears. My body, my wish! Your character, your wish!)”

Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen!

Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi! https://t.co/tzv5CaIlte — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) May 31, 2021

