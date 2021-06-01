Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra has left us baffled. The actor was reportedly arrested last night after an altercation with his wife Nisha Rawal. He allegedly pushed his wife against the wall and hurt his head. FIR has been filed in Mumbai under Section 336 and 337 of the IPC.

Advertisement

The speculations rose when fans and followers noticed Nisha’s cryptic post on Instagram. A few days back, she posted a picture that read, “One day you will tell your story of how you’ve overcome what you’re going through now, and it will become part of someone else’s survival guide.”

Advertisement

It seems all of it was referring to her personal life. Nisha Rawal finally took courage and called the police last night. And after it all, it seems she shared yet another post to lighten up her sad heart. This one featured her son, Kavish alongside. The snap was from an airport and the beauty could be seen smiling looking at her son.

Nisha Rawal captioned her post, “Watching the world through ur eyes has been quite a sight my Littloo @kavishmehra A promise to explore the world together with a smile on our faces that would warm sad hearts!”

Meanwhile, Karan Mehra was in the lockup for the entire night and has only gotten a bail today morning. Currently, he is at the Goregaon Police Station and the Mumbai Police is recording his statement.

Police also mentioned that Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been at loggerheads for quite a long time. The couple is already going through divorce proceedings at a family court. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor will be produced before the magistrate on Tuesday against the case filed by his wife.

Must Read: When Ranbir Kapoor Wanted To Go The Kylie Jenner Way & Have Children In His 20s



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube