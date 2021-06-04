Kartik Aaryan was amongst the most successful actors lately. With back-to-back successes, he had turned into a bankable star. Things have been turning upside down ever since his ouster from Dostana 2. Karan Johar led Dharma Productions reportedly accused him of being ‘unprofessional’ and swore to never work with him again. Ever since there have been multiple reports of his exit from other films. Anubhav Sinha now calls it a ‘campaign’ against the actor.

For the unversed, there have been multiple reports of Kartik’s exit(s) in the past few days. It was reported that the actor bid goodbye to Red Chillies Entertainment backed Freddie. Creative differences were being cited as a reason behind the same. Apart from that, Aanand L Rai is said to have replaced him with Ayushmann Khurrana in his gangster drama.

Reacting to it all, Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “And by the way… when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don’t talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet.”

Soon after Anubhav Sinha’s tweet, fans took to the comment section and landed support for Kartik Aaryan. Many even commented that they had done the same with Sushant Singh Rajput earlier and now Kartik.

A user tweeted, “First SSR was harassed now its Kartik Aryan. This guy @karanjohar is a big bad shark of bollywood. When Kangana raised her voice all these bollywood families can together and silenced her.”

“Therefore #BoycottBollywood & nepo products and their head @karanjohar. Ppl will make sure #SSRCase never happens @anubhavsinha,” another wrote.

A user tweeted, “Another SSR in the making”

“At least someone is there in film fraternity to speak up…these big so called self made stars think they own not only people but there souls too…your kind of directors have our support to cast actors like Kartik…let such self sufficient hypocrite live there own dreams…” another tweeted.

