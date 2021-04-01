Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar are to date one of the most adorable and loved on-screen couples of the television world. The two appeared together in Sony’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and the show had a massive fan following. But do y’all know, their on-screen kiss in the show once broke the internet? Read to know more.

The show was based on a Gujarati play titled Patrani and was produced under Ekta Kapoor’s banner.

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s on-screen chemistry was one of the main reasons why Bade Achhe Lagte Hain enjoyed a huge fan following. It was one of the most-watched shows between 2011 to 2014.

The kissing scene aired on March 12, 2012, but it didn’t go down well with the audiences claiming that this is a family show. This led to their marriage on the show after Sakshi who played the role of Priya was blabbering something that she wouldn’t interfere in Ram’s family matter and to shut her, he kisses her on the lips.

Sakshi misunderstands the kiss and later, Ram confesses his feeling to the actress in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

But by the time, the makers could realise the depth of this scene, it broke the internet and trolls criticised them as well as body-shamed the actors.

A user wrote, “If Ram and Sakshi finally did it in #BALH then no wonder only Ram is trending. Sakshi can’t be found. She is embedded in the earths crust”.

If Ram and Sakshi finally did it in #BALH then no wonder only Ram is trending. Sakshi can't be found. She is embedded in the earths crust — Rahul Nanda (@rahulnanda86) March 12, 2012

Another user wrote, “Sony should have come with a disclaimer: please dont try this at home, given the weights of ram kapoor and Priya #BALH”.

Sony should have come with a disclaimer : please dont try this at home , given the weights of ram kapoor and Priya #BALH — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) March 12, 2012

Actress Shweta Kawaatra criticised the trolls and wrote, “V live in a country whr pple stil mke a big deal(read issue)out of a kiss.Sadly ths r d same pple who went gaga ovr The Dirty Picture #BALH”

V live in a country whr pple stil mke a big deal(read issue)out of a kiss.Sadly ths r d same pple who went gaga ovr The Dirty Picture #BALH — Shweta Kawaatra (@ShwetaKawaatra) March 18, 2012

Calling the kissing scene a mistake and talking about it at a press conference, Ekta Kapoor apologised and said, “But at the same time, on digital platforms, it received 10 lakh views. I know how it feels when you are watching TV with your parents. It’s not that edgy content is bad, but you prefer watching it separately.”

