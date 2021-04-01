Actor Rannvijay Singha, who is seen on the series “Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends”, says it was refreshing to be part of a fiction show after being involved in reality shows for a while.

The actor plays a cop in the series.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed playing the character of Sumer Singh. Over the past few years I have seen many ins and outs of reality shows and the opportunity of essaying the role of a cop has given me a unique chance to explore a different side of the entertainment world,” Rannvijay Singha says.

Talking about how he prepared for the role, Rannvijay Singha made sure to work on his body language.

“To do justice to the role, I immersed myself into the life of a cop, from learning body language, various techniques, to understanding the interrogation methods they use, the entire process has been rewarding,” he says.

Meanwhile, Rannvijay Singha who was also part of the previous edition of the series “Sumer Singh Case Files: Kaushiki”, says that he is “overwhelmed” with the response the show has garnered.

“I was overwhelmed by all the love the first season received, and I’m beyond excited for audiences to see our latest season,” he says.

The series that streams on Voot Select is set against the backdrop of the dark side of the digital world. It also features Karishma Sharma, Priyanka Purohit, Aditi Arya and Elisha Mayor.

Rannvijay Singha currently hosts the reality show Splitsvilla season 13 with Sunny Leone.

