Marvel Cinematic Universe & DC Extended Universe are responsible for making crossovers a super cool thing. Since this concept has generated crazy profits for them, it has inspired many filmmakers in Bollywood as well.

While Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe, YRF’s spy universe, Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe have already been in talks, many more are being planned. But turns out nobody remembers that it was Ekta Kapoor who started doing crossovers on Indian TV many years back.

The TV producer & filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a meme related to Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Maha Episode which brought the characters of both big shows together. The meme shows the characters of Tulsi (Smriti Irani) & Parvati (Sakshi Tanwar) in one frame. The text on it read as saying, “Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most important crossover event in history’ Me:”

While the meme has refreshed the memories of several fans and has made them nostalgic, even Smriti couldn’t stop herself from commenting. She took the comment section of her bestie, Ekta Kapoor and posted a series of laughter emojis. Along with the same, she wrote, “kya din the .. whattay ‘marvel’ous time”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Ekta Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee have reunited for the second instalment of the film, Love S*x Aur Dhokha.

“LSD is best remembered for its riveting storytelling and innovative music. And what better day than today to announce the second part of one of our most loved and critically acclaimed film. Dibakar’s craft and storytelling prowess is superlative and I am thrilled to associate with him yet again,” said Ekta Kapoor.

Banerjee said that LSD was a moment of change in their lives, captured through the voice of technology that was changing our souls.

“A decade later another wave of technology is changing the way we think, dream, live, love and hate. We are changing again into something we don’t quite know. LSD 2 will be a journey into those unknown depths. It won’t be a story for the family. It may be something we scare ourselves at night with,” he said.

