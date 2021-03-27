Paresh Rawal Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Taking The First Vaccine Shot, Hera Pheri Memes Ft. 'Dhak Dhak Horela Hai' & More Trend On Twitter, Read On
Paresh Rawal Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Taking The First Vaccine Shot, Hera Pheri Memes Ft. ‘Dhak Dhak Horela Hai’ & More Trend On Twitter – Check Out(Pic Credit: IMDb)

Paresh Rawal took to his Twitter handle to give his fans a health update that he has been tested positive for the coronavirus after taking the first jab of vaccination. His fans and friends including Anupam Kher and Ranvir Shorey wished him a speedy recovery. His health update has also started a meme fest on Twitter with his character ‘Babu Bhaiya’ from Hera Pheri. Read to know the scoop below.

Rawal took to his Twitter and shared, “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.”

On March 9, 2021, Paresh Rawal took the first shot of the COVID vaccine and sharing the news of the same along with his picture, he wrote on Twitter, “V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists.Thanks @narendramodi”.

Now, this has started a meme fest on Twitter. Let’s take a look at some of the best meme reactions here:

We wish for a speedy recovery for Paresh Rawal.

Meanwhile, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has also tested positive for the coronavirus. In the recent past, celebs such as Milind Soman, R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Saraf, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, among others have also tested positive for the virus.

Also, recently celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Dharmendra, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, among others have received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and shared the good news with their fans on social media.

