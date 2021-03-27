Paresh Rawal took to his Twitter handle to give his fans a health update that he has been tested positive for the coronavirus after taking the first jab of vaccination. His fans and friends including Anupam Kher and Ranvir Shorey wished him a speedy recovery. His health update has also started a meme fest on Twitter with his character ‘Babu Bhaiya’ from Hera Pheri. Read to know the scoop below.

Rawal took to his Twitter and shared, “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.”

Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2021

On March 9, 2021, Paresh Rawal took the first shot of the COVID vaccine and sharing the news of the same along with his picture, he wrote on Twitter, “V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists.Thanks @narendramodi”.

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. 🙏Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

Now, this has started a meme fest on Twitter. Let’s take a look at some of the best meme reactions here:

#PareshRawal

Big celebs are getting Corona Positive….

Meanwhile Normal people pic.twitter.com/VX7K2DXUyt — Sab BawAla Hai🔥 (@iamsky____) March 27, 2021

#PareshRawal tested corona positive inspite of taking vaccination.

Paresh Rawal to the person who gave him vaccine : pic.twitter.com/Wx6o7BZSX0 — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) March 27, 2021

#PareshRawal tests positive 2 weeks after getting vaccinated Paresh Rawal to Covid-19 Vaccine : pic.twitter.com/LVO4LmHq1g — Rishhaye (@rishi_pania) March 27, 2021

Finally found the best situation to share some of the Hera Pheri meme templates. Although its, just an joke..

We love you so much sir, and pray for your speedy recovery.

Get well soon.. @SirPareshRawal sir..💓😊😃#PareshRawal pic.twitter.com/TEtrBeEJn4 — Kumar's (@TheKumarSpeaks) March 27, 2021

We wish for a speedy recovery for Paresh Rawal.

Meanwhile, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has also tested positive for the coronavirus. In the recent past, celebs such as Milind Soman, R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Saraf, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, among others have also tested positive for the virus.

Also, recently celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Dharmendra, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, among others have received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and shared the good news with their fans on social media.

