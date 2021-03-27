Actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29 due to a colon infection, impressed us with films in the Bollywood film industry and abroad. The actor’s work in the West includes big-budget films like The Amazing Spider-Man, Life Of Pi, Jurassic World and many more. Appreciating his work, the Producer’s Guild of America (PGA) Awards 2021 has honoured the late Indian star.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, there was a mishap. During its ‘In Memoriam’ segment, the award show got his name wrong. Read on to know what they spelt it all and more details about the night.

Advertisement

As reported by Variety, the pre-taped production of the Producer’s Guild of America (PGA) Awards committed a blunder. The late Bollywood actor’s name was read as ‘Irrif Kahn’ instead of Irrfan Khan. Not just Khan, another typo that was noticed was with the name of Minari star Steven Yeun. The actor, who was also one of the presenters at the event, had his name misspell as ‘Steven Yuen’.

Apart from Irrfan Khan, the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the PGA Awards also paid tribute to other Hollywood stars. This included actor Kirk Douglas, who died at the age of 103 in February 2020, and the actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August at age 43 after bravely battling cancer. The others on the list were Stevie Bing, Harry Bring, Sue Bruce-Smith, Allan Burns, Kevin Burns, Stuart Cornfeld, Charles Gordon, Buck Henry, Thomas L. Miller, Tom Pollock, Rebecca Ramsey, Carl Reiner, Gene Reynolds, Pamela Ross, Ronald Schwary, Lynn Shelton, Fred Silverman and Jamie Tarses.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour two years back and was undergoing treatment for the same. Since his passing away, the actor’s elder son Babil Khan has kept sharing posts about him on social media.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Turns Down 3-Film Deal Worth 90 Crores; Way Ahead Of Akshay Kumar In Minting Money?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube