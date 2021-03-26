Manoj Bajpayee recently bagged National Award in the Best Actor category for his film Bhonsle. The actor had given a remarkable performance in the film and delighted to be acknowledged for it.

Talking about the same, Manoj earlier told IANS, “I am very happy and thankful to each and everyone who believed in this film and believed in me. I’m thankful to my director Devashish Makhija and my co-actors Santosh (Juvekar) and Ipshita (Chakraborty), my producers Sandiip Kapoor, Piiyush Singh, Saurabh (Gupta) and all of these guys. I’m feeling thankful to each and everyone who have supported this film and supported me from the depth of my heart. I really feel this is an award not only for me but for all of yours guys. When Bhonsle completed its journey with this National Award, I am only feeling thankful and nothing else,”

Along with Manoj Bajpayee, even Dhanush was awarded as Best Actor for his film Asuran. Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma received the award of best film. During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor shared his happiness about the same but also wished his & Sushant’s Sonchiriya got the award.

Manoj Bajpayee added, “When Chhichhore won the award, I was very happy because our industry is box-office oriented. If the film makes Rs. 250-300 crores and it is not being celebrated enough, then you feel like there’s something wrong. But when the same film wins a national award, it’s like there has been poetic justice towards it. There has been a poetic justice towards the film, it finally has the justice that it deserved. I really felt quite good when Chhichhore got the award, but at the same time I secretly hoped that Sonchiriya should have won something.”

Manoj Bajpayee further added, “Sonchiriya is a classic and one of the best films of my career, directed by one of the most accomplished directors I have worked with. It’s a film that I lose myself in. Usually, I don’t watch my own films because I start criticizing my own work, but Sonchiriya is the one film that I lose myself to. Every single frame and scene, Sushant Singh Rajput is great in the film along with Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi has worked so well in the film. I had even told this to her that this film will always be above any work that other actresses from her generation have done.”

