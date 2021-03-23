Pankaj Tripathi is a brand in himself in the Bollywood industry. There is hardly any movies of his that do not do wonders at the box office. There are several interviews of the actor wherein he has always confessed that he considers Manoj Bajpayee as his idol. But, do you know there was a time when the Kaagaz actor had stolen Bajpayee’s slippers from a five-star hotel?

Yes! You heard that right. Pankaj actually stole Manoj‘s slippers, and the reason will make you believe that Tripathi was a true fan. Keep scrolling further to get the details.

When Manoj Bajpayee was shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s film Gangs Of Wasseypur, Pankaj Tripathi was working as a staff member in a 5-star hotel named Maurya. The entire cast, including Bajpayee, was staying in the same hotel. It happened that the actor had to stay only for a day in Maurya and while leaving, he forgot his slippers in the hotel room.

When Pankaj Tripathi got to know about this, he asked the housekeeping staff to give it to him so that he could keep it as a souvenir. Well, Tripathi opened up about this old incident at The Kapil Sharma Show’s episode where he was present with Manoj Bajpayee himself.

Sharing the promo of the show, Pankaj tweeted, “Zindagi bahut saare uphaar rakhti hai Manoj bhaiya @BajpayeeManoj. Eklavya ki tarah agar main khadau mein apna pair daal lunga.” Check out the video below:

Well, we don’t know what worked in Pankaj Tripathi’s favour, but he definitely is amongst the top stars of Bollywood now and nowhere less than Manoj Bajpayee.

Even Manoj seemed to be overwhelmed with the love and appreciation he received from his Gangs of Wasseypur co-star. “Pankaj ji, aapki safalta aur vinamrata humein bahut kuch sikha jaati hai. Sadaiv prasann rahe aur chamakte rahe. Dhanyawaad babu mere,” tweeted the actor.

What do you have to say about this fun story of Pankaj Tripathi? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

