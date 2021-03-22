The list of National Award 2020 winners for all categories has been announced. The official Twitter handle of PIB India has shared the category wise winners through a live event and individual tweets.

The award of Best Actor has been bagged by Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran. Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Panga has bagged the award of Best Actress. Late Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Sharma starrer Chhichhore has also been awarded as Best Hindi Film. The 2019 comedy-drama was directed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

Take a look at the complete list of winners below:

Most film-friendly state: Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri

(Special mention- Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

Best Narration: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough

Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar

Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh

Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria

Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/English)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

FEATURE FILMS

Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata

Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Lewduh

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender

BEST ACTION DIRECTION AWARD

Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar- Arab

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)

Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro

Make-Up Artist: Helen

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: lewduh (Khasi)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputri

Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami

Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Jallikkattu (Malayalam)

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: Kesari, Teri Mitti (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actress: The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor: Super Deluxe, Vijay Sethupathi

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran

Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain

Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam)

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

