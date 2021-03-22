Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali with Rockstar gave all the Indian cine-goers a gem of a film. There is no denying that it is one of the finest made India films ever and has found a cult status over the years. The film in a way was symbolic of many things, and Ali’s layered screenplay managed to inculcate them all. But did you know the presence of the Free Tibet flag had given rise to a controversy?

Well, if you aren’t aware, we are here to your rescue with the throwback today. Back in 2011, when Imtiaz Ali’s film was submitted to the Censor board for approval, the song Sadda Haq had a visual of the Free Tibet flag in it. But the board demanded to cut it out or blur it and left the Tibetans upset, who have been fighting to find a voice. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Composed by AR Rahman, sung by Mohit Chauhan and featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sadda Haq from Rockstar is a part of a concert. The crowd in the video originally had a glimpse of the Free Tibet flag. For the unversed, the moment is seen as Tibetan resistance to the Chinese rule. The flag consists of red and blue colours with the symbol of a rising sun.

The censor board ordered Imtiaz Ali and the makers of Rockstar to remove the flag of blur it out from the film. Reacting to the same Dorjee Tseten, SFT national director, talking to Hindustan Times said, “Tibetans living in India and across the world are disheartened that the ‘Free Tibet’ banner has been deleted from the film, which otherwise could have carried the message through this much-awaited film of the year.”

“All this is happening at a time when so much brutal oppression is unleashed by China in Tibet, because of which 12 young monks, nuns and young adults have set themselves in a series of self-immolations,” he added.

Interestingly, the song was shot in a Monastery in Dharamshala, which is a seat of the Tibetan government in exile. What do you have to say about this Rockstar trivia?

