Even after 12 years of marriage, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra keep giving us couple goals with their post and pictures of each other. But do you want an insight into their relationship before they became husband and wife? Well, during a recent appearance, Shilpa spilt a few beans about the time she was dating him. Read the juice below.

Shilpa recently graced the sets of Sony’s Indian Idol 12 to promote her upcoming children’s dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. While there, she got candid about the time she was dating Raj and the special place the song In Dino has to her and Raj’s love story.

After a contestant sang In Dino from Life In A Metro on stage, Shilpa got nostalgic as several cherished memories came back to her mind. Once the performance ended, Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed the song’s sweet connection with her love life. The actress confessed to dating Raj Kundra while shooting the film. She said, “I was shooting for (Life In A) Metro and during that time also went to the UK for Big Brother shoot. At the same time I met Raj and he liked In Dino song very much. I made it my ringer tone as well.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra further added, “Whenever this song plays, a smile comes on my face.” She continued, “I was sure that BB would not last long, but one week turned into three weeks and three months and eventually I stayed there for five-six months. Metro shoot was stalled but Anurag was generous and said that whenever you get time come back and I will shoot your portions in the film first.”

Anurag Basu’s movie, Life In A Metro, was a musical drama that released in 2007. It was centred on nine individuals in Mumbai whose lives were intertwined. The movie’s songs, too, received much love.

As for Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra, the couple has been married for over a decade. They tied the knot on November 22, 2009, and are parents to two kids. The couple has a nine-year-old son, Viaan and daughter Samisha, who was born last year.

