Feroze Khan is still one of the most prominent names in Bollywood. The actor breathed his last in April 2009 and has been one of the most popular names in the country ever since he began his acting career. But do y’all know that the late actor was banned by an ex-Pakistan president, Pervez Musharraf from entering their country? Read to know the scoop below.

It so happened that Feroze passed on a few comments on the Muslim religion and it sparked controversy in Pakistan and hence the actor was banned.

“Feroze Khan has been banned from entering Pakistan in future. The President’s decision has been communicated to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi,” as reported by a private television quoting sources in Presidency.

As reported by the Pakistani channel, ARY News, the Interior Ministry and the Foreign Office of the country were directed about Khan’s ban following Musharraf’s order.

“The President House has taken serious notice of his remarks which were widely covered in the Indian and Pakistani media and directed the concerned authorities to blacklist him and impose ban on his next entry into Pakistan,” it reported.

The report further stated that The Pakistan Foreign Office would want to inform the High Commissioner in New Delhi to not issue the visa to Feroze Khan in the future.

For the unversed, the actor said, “I am a proud Indian. India is a secular country. Muslims there are making lot of progress. Our President is a Muslim, Prime Minister a Sikh. Pakistan was made in the name of Islam but look how the Muslims are killing each other. I have not come here on my own. I was invited to come. Our films are so powerful that your government could not stop them for long.”

Reacting to Feroze Khan’s remarks, his younger brother Akbar Khan said, “My brother did not mean what he said. It was merely a slip of tongue. We are very upset on the comment made by BJP Vice President Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in which he has called my brother a ‘true nationalist’. He is treating my brother in a wrong light.”

