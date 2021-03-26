Arjun Kapoor’s professional career has been through a lot of ups and downs. Back when the heartthrob was shooting for Half Girlfriend in Delhi, there were multiple reports that stated that the director Mohit Suri had an argument with the actor over his alleged party bills of Rs 1 lakh for alcohol. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Later during an event, Arjun clarified the air about these ridiculous claims made against him.

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor said, “There is some selfish reason of someone to portray me as unprofessional. Somebody is upset or jealous…If I was not a professional, that film wouldn’t have finished by now. My father is known as one of the most serious, amazing producers. You think being a producer’s son, I will put the other producer in jeopardy and say ‘Yeh lo dedh lakh rupaye ka bill’?”

Half Girlfriend also starred Shraddha Kapoor in a pivotal role. Reportedly, the 35-year-old actor got into a heated argument with director Mohit Suri for partying every night and handling a bill of worth Rs 1 lakh to him. “I would like to answer this question, even though I do not like to reply to ridiculous conversations. I am a producer’s son. When that outdoor (shoot) was happening in June, my grandmother was seriously unwell… You all came later when she died while I was shooting outdoor,” Arjun added.

Arjun Kapoor further continued, “If I was making bills of Rs 1 lakh after drinking, there must be seriously something wrong with me and I shouldn’t get a job after this film. I was travelling back and forth every day from Delhi to Mumbai, Mumbai to Delhi, shooting.”

Although, the 2 States actor revealed that he did party with the team on his birthday because Balaji organised a birthday celebration for him and they all attended till 1 AM and went back to the hotel.

“It was my birthday month. I didn’t want to do anything. But Balaji (production house) said they want to throw a party. We partied till 1 am, celebrated our birthday, cut the cake… Then, we all reached for shooting at 7 in the morning. You can go and crosscheck it with Delhi Hyatt, where we shot the film,” Arjun Kapoor concluded.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: SC Rejects Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Priyanka Singh’s Plea To Quash Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR Against Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube