Celebrity makeup artist Hiyavi Saigal, who has worked with actress Shraddha Kapoor is quite active on Instagram. Recently she conducted a Q&A with her fans and followers on Instagram wherein she opened up about her abusive relationship with her former boyfriend.

Hiyavi penned down her entire story after a fan asked her about her abusive relationship with her boss Florian Hurel, who is also a makeup artist of the actor and other celebs like Sara Ali Khan. Shraddha’s makeup artist narrated her ordeal right from her courting period to how he broke her physically and mentally.

Shraddha Kapoor’s makeup artist Hiyavi Saigal wrote, “It started as a boss assistant relationship and turned into friendship very shortly. We were both dating other people and then shortly we realised we were in love. It all moved very quickly from dating to moving into taking an apartment to getting engaged.” Hiyavi even shared screenshots of their chats as well.

Further narrating her ordeal, Hiyavi Saigal wrote on her Instagram stories, “Florian broke me down to a point where I didn’t recognise myself. It started with trying to control each part of my life – work, friendships, my schedule and when I rebelled a bit it would turn into violence. He slowly and very charmingly sucked me in and I called it love. It started with a push, then a slap increased with time. It was broken bones, bruises all over and he would put me in the tub every time and break down. It would feel like my fault. I started drinking to feel numb with just cause more violence cause I started talking and fighting back.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s makeup artist went on to continue, “Nobody believed me because narcissists are charming. I didn’t press charges because I was emotionally weak. He took me from me and he took my dog and my money. If anyone is going through please reach out or call the police. He almost killed me and I am glad to be alive.”

Hiyavi Saigal also revealed that the first few months were difficult and now she suffers from PTSD. “I still have anxiety, I have trust issues but I love myself, I haven’t been able to be in a relationship not because I am not ready because I know my worth and I won’t settle for less,” Shraddha Kapoor’s makeup artist wrote.

