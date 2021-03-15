Manish Malhotra just unveiled his 2021 collection titled ‘Nooraniyat’ featuring the ever-so-beautiful Sara Ali Khan. The designer has been teasing the glimpses of his new collection off late and the full collection is now out and beautiful beyond words.

Manish teased the first glimpse of his 2021 collection last weekend and left us all spellbound with the terrific view and couture.

Manish Malhotra’s ‘Nooraniyat’ featuring Sara Ali Khan is all about elegance and feminism. Bold colours, sheer blouses and sparkly couture set the mood right for this wedding season. Shot at a beautiful location at Leela Palace, Jaipur, the couture video looks regal as ever.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Manish wrote, “Twirling in the glory of #Nooraniyat, we capture a bride’s moments amidst her excitement coinciding with unavoidable heartfelt instincts, encapsulating the frantic liberated rush of emotions engulfing her on the most awaited day of her life. A new composition that is balanced in its heterogeneous elements. Where everything exists. Our collection 2021 is developed on the ethos of tradition, but influenced by the present, the new world. Each garment proposes a new and individual visual expression and explores the possibility of a free monologue.”

What stole the show for me is Manish Malhotra’s bold colours and sheer blouses. Sheer is so in these days and we see brides wearing such beautiful worked blouses on their big day.

Sara Ali Khan perfectly fits in as a muse for Nooraniyat. Take a look:

If that’s not breathtaking, we don’t know what is!

Here are a few more pictures and videos from Manish Malhotra’s 2021 bridal collection:

Isn’t Sara Ali Khan a treat to watch in Manish Malhotra’s couture?

Tell us in the comments below.

