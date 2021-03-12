Toofaan Teaser Out! Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur & Paresh Rawal's Film Is Worth A Blockbuster At The Big Screens

Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal & Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofaan teaser is out and we are already speechless. The film will premiere exclusively on the Amazon Prime Video on May 21, 2021, in over 240 countries and territories.

Advertisement

Farhan plays the role of a boxer and boy he fits in it so perfectly. Mrunal plays the lady love and looks cute as always. Paresh on the other hand suits well as the coach. The teaser looks quite promising and we are sure a lot is yet to be unfolded. It is going to be difficult to wait for the movie. Also, considering the fact that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has created wonder before with the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor.

Presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures, Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar.

Advertisement

The much-awaited movie, Toofaan stars Farhan Akhtar a goon from Dongri who embarks on a journey to become a national-level boxer, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal and Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the teaser gives a glimpse into the world of the goon with Farhan Akhtar packing the punches!

Watch the teaser here:

@primevideoIN @Excelmovies @ROMPPictures #ToofaanOnPrime

Must Read: Tiger 3: Goregaon To Become Turkey For Salman Khan, Exciting Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube