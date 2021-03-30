Kareena Kapoor Khan has always out and loud about her sister Karisma Kapoor’s achievements in life. Karisma was the first woman of the ‘Kapoor Khandaan’ to venture into the Bollywood industry and successfully went on to do so. Once during an interview, Lolo opened up on why she refused to be a part of Henna star starred her uncle and late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Karisma made her Bollywood debut with Prem Qaidi back in 1991 opposite Harish Kumar when she was just seventeen years old and the film was a box office hit.

Karisma Kapoor wanted to make her big debut in the industry in her grandfather, Raj Kapoor directorial. But the pioneer was already directing Henna at that point in time which starred Rishi Kapoor as the male lead and Zeba Bakhtiar as the female lead.

Now, a video of an Instagram fan account is going viral where Lolo is seen talking about Henna and why she couldn’t have done the film.

“I would have definitely loved to work with my father and uncle in Henna. But unfortunately, my chacha is the hero of the movie. It would be obvious that I cannot work opposite him. I mean, don’t make it out like that,” Karisma Kapoor says.

“My grandfather had chosen Chintu uncle so you don’t expect a niece to act opposite the uncle. So please don’t be so unfair,” Karisma said. “He always used to say, ‘Lolo baby, I know you will become (an actor). But I just want to say, that if you become an actor, be the best, otherwise don’t’,” Lolo concluded.

Karisma Kapoor was indeed one of the best actresses of her time and enjoyed a massive fan following.

