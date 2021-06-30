Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has successfully survived two COVID waves. As most of us know, the show has its sets at Goregaon film city. Amid the second COVID wave, the Maharashtra government had issued restrictions on the shoot, hence the team had to move out of Mumbai. Now, as filming is allowed, the Gokuldham family is back in the city.

Reportedly, the show had shifted to Silvassa. Then a few days back, the makers opted for an outdoor storyline and shot a few episodes in Vapi, Gujarat. The pictures from the shoot were all over social media. And now, as the team is back in Mumbai, none other than Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu has share fun pictures from Vapi’s resort.

While sharing the pictures, Palak Sindhwani wrote, “Some beautiful memories to cherish forever.” We can see Palak having fun with Samay Shah, Kush Shah, Mandar Chandwadkar and others.

Check them out:

Not just outdoor location but another interesting thing of upcoming episodes is that Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natu Kaka will be making a return. He’ll be returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 4 months. He recently shot for an episode.

During the first wave, we learned about Nayak’s cancer, but thankfully, he is now doing well and looking forward to being regular on shoots.

In a talk with ETimes, Nayak said, “Yes, the treatment is on and I hope I will be all good. It’s fine and I am going through the treatment and after tomorrow’s episode, I hope the shoot soon resumes in Mumbai and I get back to work. I am eagerly waiting to get back to work. I go through chemotherapy and it happens once a month. The doctor has told me I can work and there is no problem. I just want to spread positivity and tell everyone that I am doing fine.”

