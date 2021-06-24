Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is beyond just a regular sitcom. It has been the longest-running television show. Each of the actors, starting from Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, to Raj Anadkat have now become household names. The one missing for a while was Ghanshyam Nayak. The actor recently revealed that he was undergoing chemotherapy after he was diagnosed with cancer.

It was last year that Ghanshyam developed a lump in his neck. The elderly actor went through proper treatment and successful surgery. Earlier this year, Nayak went through a proper scan when some spots were found on his neck. He is now undergoing chemotherapy once a month.

During the initial wave of COVID, actors above 65 years of age were restricted from going to shoots. Ghanshyam Nayak stopped going to the shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and was disappointed over the same. When the rules were revoked, the actor shared that he wants to die with his makeup on.

Ghanshyam Nayak told TOI, “Whenever I am called for the shoot, I will go happily for it. I will take all the necessary precautions and I am ready to work. I wish to work till my last breath. I want to act till the time I am alive and work in the industry. My wish is to die wearing makeup, this is my last wish.”

There also have been reports that Ghanshyam faced financial woes while he was away from shoots. The TMKOC actor however quashed the reports and clarified, “Luckily, I did not face any kind of financial issues during the lockdown as my salary for the time I had worked on the show kept coming in. I got all my cheques regularly and on time. So, I did not have to go through any financial struggle. I also know that our producer Asit Modi Ji is such that even if I have any financial crunch and I will ask for help, he will always be there. He is a very cooperative and good person. I can say that none of the actors of Taarak Mehta… had to face any problem.”

Ghanshyam Nayak is now all set to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets and fans are beyond excited!

