Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah characters are a hit on-screen but so are its actors in real life. Be it Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat or ex-members Nidhi Bhanushali and Neha Mehta, fans keep a track of them all. As far as Munmun Dutta is concerned, our Babita is a fashionista even in her real life. She’s now showcasing her model walk and fans are left drooling. Scroll below for all the details!

Time and again, Munmun shares glimpses of her photoshoots on social media. She even actively makes Instagram reels on trending sounds and treats her fans. In the latest Instagram post, she could be seen ravishing in a long green body-hugging dress.

Munmun Dutta matched up the attire with silver long earrings and sequined heels. She went for orangish colours for the makeup and left her short hair in waves. The pictures were drooly-worthy but what grabbed eyeballs was her model walk, attempting another Instagram viral reel trend.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress could be seen oozing out utmost confidence as she walked on the ramp. With such a good height, body language and the ‘good looks’, Munmun Dutta could easily try her hands on being a model if not an actress!

“Had a little runway moment,” Munmun captioned her post.

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta recently paid an emotional tribute to her father on the occasion of Father’s Day. She posted pictures of her childhood memories alongside her late father.

“To my Papa .. OM Shanti .. . My guardian angel … My Bapi,” her post read.

Munmun had lost her father back in 2018. Without revealing many details, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress requested privacy on the matter.

