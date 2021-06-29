Actress Karishma Tanna took to social media on Tuesday to share pictures of her on a bicycle.

Advertisement

A self-confessed fitness freak, in the picture Karishma is seen posing on a white bicycle. In a no-makeup look, she is casually dressed in a white T-shirt, white shorts, and slippers.

“Morning mood #love #potd,” she captioned it on Instagram.

On her social media, Karishma often shares her love for fitness and a healthy lifestyle, and keeps giving a glimpse of her fitness routine.

Previously, Karishma Tanna on Thursday shared a glimpse of what just another day looks like for her.

Karishma posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a white T-shirt paired with ripped jeans, sneakers and sunglasses.

“Just another day. Ssup?” she wrote as caption, tagging her post with #mood and #potd.

The actress was last seen in “Lahore Confidential”, Kunal Kohli’s spy drama that dropped digitally earlier this year. Last year, her dance number “Basanti” in the comedy release “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” also became popular.

In Bollywood, she has been a part of successful films as “Sanju” and “Grand Masti”. On TV, she has been a contestant on reality shows such as “Big Boss“, “Khatron ke Khiladi”, “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa”,”Comedy Circus”, “Nach Baliye” among others.

Recently, she entered the digital space with web series as “Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat” and “Bullets”.

Must Read: Armaan Malik On Being Mentally & Physically Exhausted During The Pandemic: “There’s Nothing More I Can Do”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube