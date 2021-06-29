With each passing year, India is bringing some amazing web series on a global front. Earlier, the content was mostly thrill-driven, but now, there’s a comedy, romance and much more. Today, we bring you the list of the top-rated Indian web series of 2021. Undoubtedly, TVF Aspirants has been the most voted on the list. But wait, it’s not the winner.

The list is based on the IMDb ratings, so in the case of the second season of any series, the votes of earlier seasons are also taken into account. In short, one series is inclusive of ratings for all seasons. Readers would be surprised to know that The Family Man season 2 isn’t in the top 5, while TVF Aspirants is at the second spot.

Below are the top 10 Indian web series of 2021 (starting from the least):

Ray

Just a few days back, Ray premiered. Based on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s stories, the series is receiving rave reviews. As of now, it graces 10th position on the list with a rating of 7.8 out of 10 and 3.2k votes.

Jeet Ki Zid

Starring Amit Sadh in a lead in one of the most successful web shows of 2021. Based on the life of a retired Indian army officer, the series has a rating of 8.5 out of 10. It has 1.5k votes to its kitty. It is placed at 9th.

The Family Man Season 2

Surprisingly, The Family Man 2 is placed at as low as 8th. Manoj Bajpayee led series is rated at 8.8 out of 10 with 62k votes.

Grahan

A love story set on the backdrop of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 is a hard-hitting experience. It is rated at 8.9 out of 10 with 1.8k votes. It is on the 7th.

College Romance 2

College Romance is one of the highly underrated web shows in India. Lately, it’s getting its due. Currently, it holds the 6th spot with a rating of 8.9 out of 10. It has 24k votes to its credit.

Speaking of the top 5 shows- Broken But Beautiful 3 holds 5th position (9.2 rating with 12k votes) and Gullak season 2 holds 4th (9.2 rating with 9.3k votes). TVF Aspirants (9.2 rating with 272k votes), The Married Woman (9.4 rating with 7.5k votes) and His Storyy (9.7 rating out of 3.9k votes) are at 3rd, 2nd and 1st respectively.

