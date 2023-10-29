Leo has knocked it out of the park with its excellent run at the box office. The action-thriller has spread its magic all across the globe, raking in huge numbers in domestic as well as overseas markets. Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film is now a successful affair in the Hindi language, and below are all the details you need!

Leo was released on 19th October and completes its 10-day run today. It has earned worldwide collections of 503.05 crores till Day 8 and officially became the third Tamil film to achieve the feat after Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Jailer. As far as Hindi is concerned, the 20 crores mark was achieved, which was another great news.

The Hindi dubbed version of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer reportedly carries a distribution cost of 15 crores. With collections surging upto 20.25 crores, Leo is now officially a plus affair at the Indian box office. It will need collections of around another ten crores in the kitty to obtain the ‘Hit’ status.

There are very high chances of Leo wrapping up its Hindi collections, around or above 30 crores. If that happens, it will also beat Siddhartha’s Karthikeya 2, which collected 30 crores in its lifetime and was a superhit affair at the Hindi box office. Thalapathy Vijay’s film has only completed ten days at the ticket windows, and the word-of-mouth continues to be strong enough to attract footfalls. Only time will tell whether it manages to enjoy 100% returns in the coming days as it aims at the 30 crore mark.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s third film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe has been witnessing some fantastic footfalls. It has left behind Indian biggies like Adipurush (1.69 crores) and Ponniyin Selvan II (1.35 crores) as it currently stands at 1.80 crores.

Leo is available in IMAX and other formats in four languages in India – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand, and Madonna Sebastian, amongst others, in pivotal roles.

On the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay has commenced his shoot for Thalapathy 68. He will be working with director Venkat Prabhu. The film also stars Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Jayaram, Premji, Vaibhav, Ajay Raj, Aravind Akash, Mohan, Laila, VTV Ganesh, Ameer, and Yogi Babu.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates!

Must Read: Leo Box Office (Hindi): Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Is Aiming To Beat The Lifetime Of Nikhil Siddhartha’s Karthikeya 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News