Salman Khan is all set to entertain the audience with the much-awaited film Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film currently is low on buzz and is aiming to catch up on the spy-Universe hysteria created by Pathaan earlier this year. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s action blockbuster, it seems like Salman has many targets, and he definitely cannot dodge the bullet.

While Shah Rukh Khan, this year, has created a record at the Box Office with two 500-crore blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, even Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has set the target straight. Now, Katrina Kaif, along with Bhaijaan and Emraan Hashmi, has two major targets with their spy-thrillers.

Salman Khan, first of all, has to enter the 500 crore club with Tiger 3 to maintain the winning streak set by Pathaan before their film Tiger Vs Pathaan from the Spy Universe drops in. However, the 500 crore club is not only important for the Sultan actor to continue the streak, but he needs to do it for his franchise as well.

The Tiger franchise started with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. While the film was an Independence Day release, it collected 192 crore at the Box Office. The film was helmed by Kabir Khan, who took an exit from his own created world as the film proceeded for a sequel.

The Spy world, helmed by Kabir Khan, was then expanded further by Ali Abbas Zafar for Tiger Zinda Hai. The film was released in 2017. The best part of this was retaining the essence of the love story, which was the basic plot for the first film as well. Audiences connected with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry as the Indian & Pakistani spies Tiger and Zoya who choose love over war and decide to settle abroad together.

Tiger 3 seems to proceed with the same love story, with Tiger and Zoya fighting for their son. While Tiger Zinda Hai collected 339.16 crore at the Box Office, the current box office collection of the franchise collectively stands at 537 crore.

In order to turn the Tiger series into a 1000-crore-worth franchise, Tiger 3 needs 500 crore to let the franchise enter the 1000-crore club. However, 500 crore is not as big a target considering Salman Khan rides high on the festive season, cashing the Diwali holiday.

So the stage is set, and the industry is just waiting to see how many days it will take for Salman Khan to hit the bullet on the 500-crore mark!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

