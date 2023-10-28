Amongst a plethora of films that arrived this Friday, one small budget arrival was Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. Seeing a controlled release on a restricted count of shows, the film saw limited footfalls. Of course, expectations were that it would do some sort of business since even with strategic placement on select screens and show, there was capacity available.

The Nimrat Kaur-led film, in fact, is a decently made thriller and has its high points. Had it been a straight-to-OTT arrival, then it would have found good chatter around it already. That said since films are first arriving in theatres now and then on OTT, some sort of business from the box office as well is expected.

While collections are under 25 lakhs* on Friday, one waits to see the kind of jump that Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video gets today and tomorrow. Ideally, it should at least double up today and then add some more tomorrow.

There is an India v/s England World Cup match tomorrow, so growth will be restricted. Hence, the best needs to happen today. This one is an ensemble affair with Nimrat Kaur leading the show, and for those who like suspense mystery dramas, it could make for an engaging watch. While one waits to see if that happens on the big screen, it should be a different game on OTT.

