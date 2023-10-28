Shah Rukh Khan is unstoppable and is currently in the best phase in his career in terms of box office business. After making a smashing comeback with Pathaan, the superstar raised his own bar with Jawan. Now, in the latest update, it is learned that the film has emerged as SRK’s second-biggest success if footfalls in India are considered. Keep reading to know more!

The action thriller marked the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and director Atlee, and from the response we have witnessed for the film, it’s evident that the audience has loved the duo coming together to give a commercial potboiler. It also marked Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara’s debut in Bollywood.

Upon its release, Jawan opened to positive reviews from critics and highly favorable word-of-mouth. On the opening day itself, the verdict for the film was out, and it was clear that it would have legs at the box office. Released on 7th September, the biggie recently completed 50 days in theatres, and as per the last update, the collection at the Indian box office stands at 640.42 crores net.

Apart from the collection, Jawan is also an all-time blockbuster in terms of footfalls. As per Sacnilk, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has recorded 3.63 crore footfalls at the Indian box office in 50 days. For the Hindi version, it’s 3.12 crore footfalls. With this, it has left Pathaan way behind. The Spy Universe thriller, which was released in January this year, recorded 3.49 crore footfalls.

With 3.63 crore footfalls, Jawan has also surpassed Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to become Shah Rukh Khan’s second biggest hit in terms of viewership in Indian theatres. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is at the top, and it seems that the record will remain unbreakable for a long time.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest hits at the Indian box office in terms of footfalls:

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge – 4.8 crore

Jawan – 3.63 crore

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – 3.57 crore

Pathaan – 3.49 crore

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham – 3.12 crore

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Dunki. As it is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, expectations are sky-high, and despite a clash with Salaar, it is touted to enjoy a record-breaking run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Box Office 2023: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Is At The Top With 1100+ Crores Gross, Bollywood Scores 14 Worldwide Centuries In Total So Far!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News