Apart from Bollywood, the year 2023 has been really good for the Tamil film industry too. Not one but two films have made their place in record books. Recently, it was Rajinikanth’s Jailer that created history by becoming the only second film from Kollywood to score 300 crores at the Indian box office. Now, even Leo will be part of the club very soon.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo stars Thalapathy Vijay in a titular role and is the third film in LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) after Kaithi and Vikram. It recently emerged as the highest-grossing film in LCU at the worldwide box office by surpassing Vikram’s 426 crores gross. Even in India, the biggie crossed the Kamal Haasan starrer’s 255.09 crores net lifetime.

In the extended opening week, Leo put on a solid show. With the support from the audience and Navratri/Dussehra festivities, impressive numbers came in. In the first 8 days, the film earned 283.10 crores net at the Indian box office. Yes, after the extended opening weekend, drops were seen, but they were all normal, as it often happens with front-loaded affairs.

Today, Leo entered the second week, and for the first time, the collection went below 10 crores. As per early trends flowing in, the film is closing its day 9 in the range of 7.50-9 crores, taking the total to 290.60-291.10 crores net at the Indian box office. Tomorrow, being a Saturday, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will show a jump, and the entry in the 300 crore club is expected to be achieved.

After joining the 300 crore club, Leo will be chasing the lifetime of Jailer (345 crores) to become the second highest net grosser of Kollywood after 2.0’s 408 crores.

Meanwhile, after the blockbuster success of Leo, Thalapathy Vijay has moved on to his next film, which is tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 68’ and will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. A few days back, to inaugurate the project, the film’s whole cast took part in a pooja to commence its shooting.

On October 24, marking the occasion of Vijayadasami, the makers shared a video from the pooja ceremony. They wrote on their X account: “On this auspicious day, #Thalapathy68 @actorvijay Sir’s #PadaPoojai video is here.”

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film will also star Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, and others.

