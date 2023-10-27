Salman Khan has always been in the news. Be it for his controversies or his films, Bhaijaan never fails to surprise fans with his doings or acting skills. Currently, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif. While we are busy wondering what Salman’s next film will have to offer, an old interview of the Tere Naam actor talking about his time in jail and how much he ‘enjoyed it’ has gone viral.

For the uninitiated, Bhaijaan was sentenced to five years of prison in the 20-year-old Blackbuck case. He was prisoner No. 106 in Jodhpur Central Jail and was lodged next to Asaram Bapu. The actor had a hard time as he slept on the floor and had to have a simple dinner of rice, roti and sabzis.

However, Salman Khan made use of his time in jail and once in an interview spoke about those harrowing days behind bars. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor told Koel Puri in an interview that he was chilling and the only real tension he had was of the bathroom. He also replied with sarcasm when asked how his time in jail was, “A lot of fun.”

“I was blank. I was chilling. The only tension was in the bathroom. That was it. [pause] And, the bin, and three, four times I have gone in and out of it. If someone wants to put you in, you go in quietly. When you know you haven’t done it, you go in head high,” he said in the 2008 episode of On the Couch with Koel.

He then spoke about the rooms and revealed that there were 9-10 rooms and each room had 9-10 people. However, the toilet was just one, “Then, the rest of the space, the Central Jail. When you go to the judicial custody, you get your own suite there [smiles].”

Salman further elaborated on the people he got to see and meet in the prison and revealed that he used one mug for chai and also have to wash and keep and reuse for eating food, “You get this one mug, that you have your chai in and wash it. Then you have daal-chawal in it. You use it to take a shower. You use it to do whatever you wanna do.”

Salman Khan has left his past behind and is now busy with hosting the 17th season of Bigg Boss.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut’s Salary Jumped By 18,74,900% In A Career Span Of 20 Years: From Being Paid Peanuts To Turning Into The Highest Paid Actress Of B’Town – Here’s How Tejas Chose To Fly

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News