Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 on Diwali. A song from the film Leke Prabhu Ka Naam was released recently, and as soon as the song dropped, comparisons from Jhoome Jo Pathaan were evident. However, there were also comparisons with old numbers of the Tiger franchise – Mashallah and Swag Se Swagat.

Now, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who has creatively designed all these numbers, opened her heart out by talking about the similarities and differences in these numbers from the two Spy worlds that will ultimately blend into a single Universe.

Vaibhavi Merchant talked about the two Pakistani female spies from the two films – Rubai, played by Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, and Zoya, played by Katrina Kaif in the Tiger series. While DP’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Besharam Rang have been constantly pitted against Kat’s Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger, the choreographer herself pointed out the similarities and differences between the two.

Talking about the two characters to Hindustan Times, Vaibhavi Merchant revealed that when she got the brief was Pathaan, she was told that Rubai was just there to distract and entice Shah Rukh Khan’s character. She was not a character-driven role. Whereas Zoya is a strong part of the Tiger Universe since the story itself started as the love story of two spies from the two Nations whose paths cross during a mission, and they fall for each other.

Calling Deepika Padukone a femme fatal and Bo Derek from James Bond, she distinguished the two divas and their working styles on set. She revealed, “Katrina comes from a place of anxiety. She wants to make sure she doesn’t disappoint anybody. Deepika came in as the complete opposite. She’s a quiet worker. She did her rehearsals silently. She does her homework. Katrina also does her homework, but she’s like, “Dekho, dekho, main apna homework karke aayi hu.” She needs a sign-off from me on everything, including her costumes. Deepika worked on her costume herself. Katrina is that frontbencher who’s a teacher’s pet. She’s very hands-on. Deepika is that mid-bencher who comes with a certain ease.”

Well, that is one interesting observation to make. More interestingly, fans are manifesting that the two leading ladies, Kat and DP from the two spy worlds – Tiger and Pathaan, come together for a cross-over film where their characters, Zoya and Rubai as the Pakistani agents, could add something more to the Spy Universe.

However, current reports suggest that both their characters might stick to their individual worlds, and they will not find a space in the Spy Universe film.

On the other hand, Tiger 3, starring Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and Emraan Hashmi, is ready to release on November 12.

