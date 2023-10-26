Shah Rukh Khan is a man who deserves a moment every day to be cherished and applauded to bring a smile to anyone’s day, cheering them up on a dull day. We bring to you a lovely anecdote from the actor’s life, which will definitely help you kill your blues.

So this story comes straight from Karan Johar’s couch, which was graced by SRK along with Kajol for season 1 of the show. Yes, it’s a very old story, basically. But also a funny and hilarious one.

So the two stars, who also share great chemistry off-screen, were talking with Karan Johar about how Ajay Devgn has always kept his social circle separate and never mingled with them. Kajol suddenly started trying to defend her husband in front of her friends, and suddenly, this chat show turned into a living room conversation between friends.

While talking about Ajay Devgn’s social circle, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I understand and appreciate that kind of relationship a lot where people give space.” However, Kajol immediately quipped, “He was working continuously after that. After we got married…”

It was then that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star decided to pull his co-star’s leg. SRK schooled her, “Ab tu zyada work work kar rahi hai, jaise hum to bekaar baithe huye the ghar pe…Making fun of Kajol, SRK imitates her re-iterating dialogue, “He was working so much, He was working so much…” as the actress giggled and said, “But he really was!”

To this, Shah Rukh Khan jokingly reprimanded her, “To kya humlog nahi kar rahe the kaam? 10 baari bola tune. Tu work mat bol. Tu kuch aur bol. Hum yahan bekaar baithe the.”

He then again mimicked Kajol and continued, “Wo pata hai kitna kaam karte hain, subah jaate hain daftar phir acting karte hain. Bag lekar bus mein baith ke kaam pe jaate hain. Phir waapas aate hain, Thak jaate hain. Tum log to lafantar ho isliye hum aake wahan baithte the, wo nahi aa sakte wo to kaam karte the naa.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol share a perfect bond, and while fans always wanted them to be a couple, they already had partners on the personal front, which made them the best of friends off-screen.

