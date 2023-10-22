Katrina Kaif is someone who does not have many controversies to her name apart from Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. But there was a time when she had shared major cold vibes with Malaika Arora as well. While the two have never shared platforms together, they did not like each other’s presence in general as well. At least, that is what old goss suggests.

According to reports, they once escalated their fight publicly after Kat could not help but make fun of Malla’s professional venture. However, what started off as a joke turned sour with digs, and what followed was a massive fallout.

This reported fallout was not between Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora. In fact, it was between Malla and her then-sister-in-law Alvira Agnihotri. All of this happened at Alvira’s party itself.

According to a report by IB Times, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora always gave each other a cold shoulder since their modeling days, but interestingly, they had to share parties quite often once Kat came too close to Malla’s then-brother-in-law Salman Khan.

It was at one such party thrown by the Khan sister Alvira Agnihotri that the Tiger 3 actress and Malaika came face to face. Sources revealed and were quoted by IB Times, “Katrina apparently made fun of Malaika’s fashion label and even called it ‘copied’.” When this reported mocking session reached Malaika’s knowledge, she decided not to attack Kat, who was an outsider.

Instead, Malaika Arora allegedly questioned her then-sister-in-law, Alvira Agnihotri, about Kat’s presence at that party. The said report quoted, “This (mocking) obviously didn’t go down well with Malaika, who got into an argument with Alvira over why Katrina was even invited to the party in the first place.”

However, this report, like all other gossip, just happened and soon was brushed under the carpet, just like all other rumors and gossip.

Just by the way, Katrina Kaif is Arjun Kapoor‘s rakhi sister, according to their own admission, and Arjun interestingly is dating Malaika Arora! It seems like the two divas have been settled by fate to stick to each other for some reason or another!

