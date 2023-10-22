Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone are powerhouse performers who might be a revelation if they ever come together for a performance. This might have turned into reality if the two actresses, who are considered arch rivals, could have bonded well and gotten along together. In fact, they even extended olive branches towards each other to maintain a cordial relationship, but the effort turned out to be a ticking bomb, with Kangana leaving her own film’s party once after seeing DP in attendance!

So why did she do that? The answer to this needs a patient reader to get ready for a long story, which we would definitely try to cut short! It all started in 2014, when Deepika Padukone won an award for Happy New Year and she dedicated her win to Kangana Ranaut on a public platform, saying that Kangana was the real Queen that year!

However, this public attention-seeking did not go down well with Kangana, who wondered why stalwarts like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and others called and congratulated her for Queen, but Deepika didn’t. She also went on record to say that she hopes Deepika personally tells her about what she feels. This media outburst reached DP, and she did what needed to be done. She called Kangana, right as the ‘Queen’ demanded.

However, as soon as the call happened, Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with HT, revealed, “Deepika called me, and clarified that she had no personal equation with me to make a direct call (to appreciate her performance in Queen). Also, I explained to her how it would have been unjust for me to publicly acknowledge an award from her when I have decided not to attend any awards functions. It was an emotional and heartfelt conversation. I appreciate that she called me; she is truly courteous and very emotional, and I just love that.”

Reports suggest that this over-detailing did not go down well with Deepika. However, burying their differences, she invited Kangana to Piku’s screening and later the success bash. The Manikarnika actress attended both and expected DP to attend Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ Screening the same year. However, DP let go of the invitation, and it obviously irked the Queen!

Kangana Ranaut was so upset with Deepika Padukone’s absence that she went on record and said, “I did extend an invite to Deepika, but I never got a response. I have always been supportive of my contemporaries and will continue to be, but it is hurtful when you don’t get the same kind of support,” as quoted by an old Masala report.

Later, it was reported that Kangana did not invite Deepika to the Tanu Weds Manu Returns success bash, but producer Krishika Lulla did the needful. When Kangana saw DP at the party, she could not take it and left her own film’s success bash.

Ever since then, it has been a continuous cold war that seems to end nowhere. Kangana, however, recently praised DP for her appearance on the Oscar stage.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Koffee With Karan 8: Kartik Aaryan Rejects Karan Johar’s Invitation For A Reason Which Will Make His Fans Proud Of Him Even More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News