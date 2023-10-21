Amid the ongoing festive season, all of us are in desperate need of updating our ethnic wardrobe, and who better than Kangana Ranaut to seek inspiration from? The ‘Queen’ actress exudes royal vibes during her every outing, serving high-end traditional fashion goals, and today, we have brought you Kangana’s finest saree looks, which are a steal deal for Durga Pujo, Navratri, and Diwali inspo. Scroll Ahead!

Trust Kangana Ranaut to take power dressing to another level and add her own traditional spin to it. When it comes to ethnic wardrobe, no one in Bollywood comes close to Kangana, and we have pictures to back our claims. Check out our top five picks from Kangana’s rich saree collection which can help you design your moodboard this festive season. Let’s jump right in!

For those who aren’t fans of sequins and embroidery, this Kangana Ranaut saree is God-sent for the festive season. Posing in the midst of colorful flowers, the actress looks like an Indian Barbie in this pretty pink saree, which she beautifully complimented with the dewy-blushed look. She accessorized the outfit with a studded diamond choker. The highlight of the look for us has to be her wild curls, adding chaar chand to her ethereal beauty.

Kangana’s gorgeous saree, which she wore on the occasion of the trailer launch of her film “Chandramukhi 2,” is hand-picked to embrace the bright festive vibes. Fresh from the shelves of fashion designer Suneet Varma, Kangana paired this mesmerizing gorgeous saree featuring intricate embroidery along the border with a sleeveless blue blouse. Kangana accessorized the look with a green Kundan choker necklace, matching statement earrings, and rings. She wore bold black winged eyeliner and soft nude lips. Her neatly tied hair in a high bun was adorned with gajra.

Organza sarees are having a moment and rightly so. Hopping on to the trend, Kangana Ranaut also donned a pretty organza saree with 3D floral prints in shades of red, green, and yellow. Strutting her own stuff, she paired her saree with a black velvet jacket which was adorned with floral hand embroidery. Her glam was on point for the look with nude-toned eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, feathered brows, and nude lips.

She wore her hair in her signature stylish bun and struck a regal pose, looking like the ‘Queen’ that she truly is. This could be your perfect look for a Diwali party.

The ‘Fashion’ actress redefined royalty in this intricately embroidered floral print yellow Banarasi saree paired with a green blouse, which can be worn for Ashtami. If classy is your vibe, then this saree can serve all your needs, and later can also double down as a perfect fit for your best friend’s haldi. Kangana’s head accessory also adorning her ears is to die for. Don’t you agree?

For her sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut’s god bharai ceremony, Kangana decked up in a fuchsia pink saree with an embroidered golden border. She teamed the outfit with a matching blouse featuring half-sleeved and a plunging v-neckline. The ‘Thalaivi’ actress accessorized the look with a statement choker, matching earrings and rings. She amped the desi vibes up with vibrant make-up, opting for mascara-coated lashes, nude lips, and contoured cheeks. She wore a green bindi matching her jewelry and tied her center-parted hair in a sleek low bun.

Which look did you like the most? Let us know!

For more such fashion inspo, stay tuned to Koimoi.

