Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way from being called ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif.’ The singer-actress – who became a household name after participating in the thirteenth season of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss, is currently regarded as a fashionista by her millions of fans on social media and off.

Gill – who entered Bollywood earlier this year by playing Sukoon in Salman’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is pretty active on social media and regularly shares pictures and videos with her 16.2 million followers. These posts include the actress slaying on the red carpet, looking like a diva while promoting a film, and setting the temperature soaring with super hot photoshoots. Today, we go back to August 2021, when Shehnaaz transformed into a hot teacher and flaunted her curves in a sensual ensemble.

On August 31, 2021, Shehnaaz Gill took to her official Instagram handle and shared a carousel of sensual pictures that showed off plenty of skin. She shared the pictures that set the mercury rising then – as is sure to do so again, with the caption, “With some stories, you really can’t rush things. And it’s often best just to sit back and enjoy the journey for what it is ..”

Clicked by Dabboo Ratnani, this super hot photoshoot saw Shehnaaz Gill dressed in a black, off-the-shoulder, plunging sweetheart neckline Rocky Star ensemble. The jumpsuit featured a beautiful mesh/lace corset bodice that showed off her shoulders and flawless skin. The super short black jumpsuit ended inches below her hips, with the ‘Thank You for Coming’ actress showing off her curves as she seductively posed for the camera while sitting on the floor.

The ‘Bigg Boss 13’ finalist accessorized the look with oversized black-rimmed glasses and a bob haircut with an off-the-center parting. While the sensual ensemble is enough to make us feel the head, the actress had a leopard print scarf in close proximity to cover up if she ever needed it. Opting for a pastel powder blue nail paint, Shehnaaz completed her look with light pink lipstick, a smokey eye shadow look, mascara, and a tint of blush on her cheeks.

Shehnaaz Gill looked like a super hot teacher, especially when she posed seductively and confidently with those classes.

Do you agree that Shehnaaz Gill looks super hot and stunning and would definitely have 200% attendance if she were a teacher?

