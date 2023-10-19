Jennifer Winget is a well-known television actress, thanks to shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Bepannah, and more. Over the years, the ‘Beyhadh’ actress proved she is more than just a pretty face with her incredible acting chops (remember her as Kumud Sundari Desai in Saraswatichandra). The actress has even successfully carved herself a space in the hearts of her fans as a fashionista.

Today, we bring you one of Jennifer’s beachwear looks that not only has her flaunting her curves and flawless assets but is sure to make it on the ‘Honeymoon Must-Haves’ list of new brides – scratch that, every girl/lady dreaming about a romantic getaway will want it in their wardrobe.

In April 2021, Jennifer Winget took to Instagram and shared a series of posts where she’s slaying in a sensual white monokini. Captioned “Sea you on the next wave!” “Because we dream in colors borrowed from the sun, the sky, and the sea!” and “…Of setting suns, orange skies, beach breeze, and soft sand,” the ensemble has the ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ actress casting a spell on the world as she confidently flaunts all of her curves.

The three pictures – which include close-up and full-length captures, see Jennifer Winget oozing s*xiness, and she flaunts her flawless assets – including her cleav*ge and thighs, in a milk-white plunging V-neckline monokini. The ‘Bepannah’ actor paired the figure-hugging swimwear ensemble with a printed loose shrug that added vibrant colors to the looks thanks to its splash print work. She tied the look together with a white belt that helped give her a more snatched waist.

She accessorized the look with wide round earrings and several golden bracelets and rings. She opted for a messy, wind-blown ponytail for a careful look that she complimented with a simple makeup look – just kohl, eyeliner, and some eye shadow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Just seeing how sensual Jennifer Winget looks in this ensemble, we are sure many new brides and those planning a romantic outing soon will want to get their hands on it. If not the exact piece, at least a replica.

Do you plan on adding this sensual white monokini and complementing the colorful shrug of Jennifer Winget to your wardrobe? I bet you do.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates, and fashion-related stories from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Ananya Panday Is A True-Blue Fashionista As She Serves The Perfect Style Statement By Teaming Up A Floral Blazer & Shorts- Ditch Your Monotonous Formals For This S*xy Boss Babe Fit ASAP!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News