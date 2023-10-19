Tamannaah Bhatia can make any heart skip a beat with her ethereal visuals. Of late, the actress has been on a fashion retreat, and we are more than elated to see her style evolve over the years. Tamannaah has proved time and again that nobody raises the hotness quotient quite like her, courtesy of her envious curves coupled with good styling. At the latest, she has dropped some new pics, looking like a bombshell in a piping hot red dress, and it’s enough to soar mercury level high.

Tamannaah Bhatia has been active in the film industry for over two decades, but it wasn’t until recently she established herself as a fashionista, acing sultry styling to the T. Her steamy appearance in Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 also seems to have worked in favor which featured her rocking s*xy saree, flaunting her perfect curves and sending viewers into a tizzy.

Of late, Tamannaah has aced some major fashion trends, be it Gen-z fashion in crop tops teamed with cargo or corset dresses which have come back stronger than a ’90s trend. Now, she has dropped one hot drool-worthy look that can make hearts race and leave jaws dropped. Scroll ahead to check out!

Tamannaah Bhatia recently graced an event in a red hot dress and she has now shared a few pictures from the same. In these latest clicks, Tamannaah is seen striking some sultry poses in a body-hugging dress with a corset-like top with a plunging neckline and attached sleeves. She opted for a simple golden neckpiece, ditching heavy accessorizing for the Western look. She further went ahead with nude-toned makeup, including defined brows, smudged eyes, massacred lashes, and bronzed cheeks. Her side parted shoulder-length blow-dried hair further added volume to her look. Tamannaah wrote “Inspired” in the caption, along with a red heart emoji.

Check out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Currently, the style sphere has turned experimental, ditching tried-and-tested hues, and thankfully, Tamannaah has aced the mold by undertaking risque choices rather than opting for done-to-death dresses. She is Bollywood’s next ‘It Girl’ in the making. What are your thoughts?

For more fun fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ananya Panday Is A True-Blue Fashionista As She Serves The Perfect Style Statement By Teaming Up A Floral Blazer & Shorts- Ditch Your Monotonous Formals For This S*xy Boss Babe Fit ASAP!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News