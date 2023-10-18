Shweta Tiwari is a well-known actress thanks to her playing Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay and then leaving a solid impression on all through reality shows such as Bigg Boss 4 – where she was crowned the winner, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The 43-year-old actress, who is a mother to 23-year-old Palak Tiwari and soon-to-be 7-year-old Reyansh Kohle, is a fashionista, and today we bring you a look that is fun and easy to pull off at the last minute for Dandiya night.

Today is the fourth day of Navratri, and many people across the nation are heading to pandals (venues) to dance the night away. These gatherings – which typically see its attendees dressed in traditional attires are also filled with fun and colorful ensembles. In case you don’t know what to wear tonight – or on the following nights, take inspiration from this 2022 Indo-Western look of Shweta.

In May 2022, Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram and shared pictures looking stunningly hot in jeans and a scoop-neck black top. She styled the normally basic ensemble with a beautiful multi-colored printed and embroidered long-sleeved jacket. Given the festival around at that time, the ‘Begusarai’ actress simply captioned the picture, “Colour Up your Life🎉 Happy Holi..!”

While wearing the colorful printed-embroidered nearly-floor jacket over blue jeans and a black top will make you pass the ethnic fashion criteria for Dandiya night, Shweta Tiwari’s styling will make you slay at the venue like a Queen. To achieve the look the ‘Parvarrish’ actress pulls off, all you need is an oversized chunky chocker in silver or multi-colored earrings that won’t pull much attention and a few rings.

If you want to follow Shweta to the ‘T,’ simply accessorize the look with the above mentioned jewelry, a colorful cloth clutch purse (that can hold your phone, some cash and card, lipstick and mirror), knee-high tan boots and glares – you won’t need these in the night. Instead, switch the shades for a bindi to channel the desi girl in you.

Check out Shweta Tiwari’s fun and happening colorful Indo-Western look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Would you take inspiration from this look of Shweta for a Dandiya night outing? Let us know in the comments.

