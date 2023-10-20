Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to steal hearts. Apart from making headlines for her acting chops, the actress also knows how to keep the fashion police on their toes. Not even a single day passes by when her fashion and style aren’t on point and don’t send her fans into a tizzy. Now, the actress has once again taken the web by storm as she turned muse for designer Masaba Gupta. Since yesterday, the duo has set the internet on fire as they have dropped her photos looking ethereal in House Of Masaba’s bridal collection, and we must say she looks alluring.

Recently, Bebo took to Instagram to share some eye-catching photos of her stunning self where she rocked Gupta’s wedding trousseau. Right from shining bright in a yellow lehenga to giving Pataudi Begum vibes in a white ethnic piece, she has nailed it all, and how!

Setting the tone right, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked no less than a perfect traditional Indian bride as she wore a rich red crepe silk ‘Son Patti’ sari with peeta and sitara kaam draped over a red raw silk Patiala salwar. The actress is also seen covering her face with a veil that has traditional ‘Chaand Phool’ embroidered on it.

Ditching heavy make-up, Kareena Kapoor Khan sported the look with a big round red bindi while letting her kohl-rimmed eyes do all the talking. Bebo’s red saree could be your perfect choice if you are looking for typical and traditional wedding attire.

Next, she opted for a yellow lehenga shining brighter than the sun. Kareena’s Ochre Neel-Kamal Lehenga is paired with a full-sleeved plunging neckline choli with heavy zardosi work. The red and yellow lehenga with Son-Chidiya, Neel-Kamal, Haathphool & Jaali embroidery is a perfect choice for your wedding or haldi function if you are looking for an heavy attire. With her hair tied in a bun, Bebo opts for jhumkas and a black round bindi. She rounds of her look with flower garlands.

Next on the list is again a typical red lehenga paired with a ‘Son Chidiya’ tissue dupatta and plunging neckline choli. Bebo raises the temperature as she sends major wedding inspo in this traditional wedding lehenga. As per the details by House Of Masaba, the lehenga is laden with meaningful motifs that are delicately woven into the raw silk. The ‘Son Chidiya’ motif – a bird in flight, which is emblematic of growth and freedom is hand embroidered on this true ‘shaadi ka lehenga’ – for the woman who dreams of a wedding rooted in tradition.

Last but not least on the list is a perfect ivory lehenga for all the non-red-loving brides who want to keep it light and subtle.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a true-blue Pataudi begum in this white lehenga with a heavy border paired with two light-weight dupattas. Just like any Begum, Bebo indulges in wearing heavy jewelry, including a side tikka maang tikka, and hath phool. Keeping her make-up light, she looks no less than a fairytale bride.

After her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, she will now be gearing up with Ekta Kapoor for The Buckingham Murders, whose first look poster was unveiled a few days back.

