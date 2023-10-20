It was in 2014 that Kangana Ranaut graciously was crowned as the OG Queen of Bollywood as her film directed by Vikas Bahl made its way to the audience’s hearts. The actress won with her pretty and innocent thumka on London Thumakda, and her brilliant drunk monologue saying, “Mera to Itna Life Kharab Ho Gaya which turned into a legit meme.

The film had a brilliant end as well and was open to speculation of a sequel. Now, director Vikas Bahl has opened up on the possibility of a sequel.

While talking about a sequel to Queen, the director, in a conversation with Bollywood Life, said, “Every day I wake up with a thought of making Queen 2, and hopelessly, I will definitely announce it someday.”

He even mentioned how Kangana Ranaut was lucky enough that Queen came at a time when the audience was ready to accept such a strong film wholeheartedly. The director talked about casting for Queen 2 and said that none except Kangana could fit the bill.

Vikas Bahl said, “I will not take credit for that; Kangana is a brilliant actress, and I cannot imagine anyone else but only her for Queen 2. I will make the film only with her and no one else.”

For the unversed, Queen also starred Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon, supporting the film strongly. Kangana Ranaut was praised for her work and won accolades for the film. The film was a story about a girl called Rani who goes on a journey to self-discovery after getting ditched at the altar!

The film was initially offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan, but she rejected it for some strange reason. The actress, in an interview, maintained her stand and said she had no regrets rejecting the film. However, Queen helped Kangana bag a National Award for the Best Actress of the Year. It also bagged the award for the Best Film that year.

The film got 13 leading Nominations at Filmfare, out of which it bagged six major awards, including Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Film.

