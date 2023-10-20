Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, has been in the headlines ever since he was arrested in a p*rnography case in 2021. He is now poised to take his inaugural step into acting with ‘UT 69,’ and the film’s trailer was unveiled not long ago. Amidst this, rumors of his marital separation have also surfaced. Scroll down to know.

For the unversed, the film chronicles the businessman’s prison sojourn, spanning almost two months in 2021. It sheds light on Raj’s harrowing ordeals while incarcerated in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, stemming from his purported entanglement in the adult content scandal.

Raj Kundra has left everyone astounded with his recent update on X, formerly recognized as Twitter. Without mentioning Shilpa, he wrote, “We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period.” Kundra’s tweet sparked speculation as to whether he is indeed separated from his wife, Shilpa Shetty, or is just a promotional gimmick for his film.

Take A Look:

We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period 🙏💔 — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 19, 2023

As soon as he tweeted, a user commented, “Come on. Lame gimmick..” while another wrote, “Separated from mask, may mask spend rest of his life in solace.” A third user commented, “Achcha huya. Shilpa bhi bahut dino se tumhari vajah se pareshan rahi he. Bas ab aur nahi,” another netizen commented, “Separate means? Divorce?”

Turns out it is a promotional gimmick. In a subsequent post, Raj Kundra disclosed that he was, in fact, parting ways with the masks he had been donning consistently over the past few months. “Farewell Masks …it’s time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey,” he wrote.

Farewell Masks …it’s time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey #UT69 🙏🎭🥹 🧿😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/svhiGS8aHt — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 20, 2023

Raj, who has consistently asserted that he was falsely implicated in the case, is reportedly planning to present his perspective through his film. As UT69 is scheduled to hit theaters on November 3, in the press conference for the film, he said, “I was wearing a mask only out of pain. The media trial was very painful. In fact, it was more painful than my legal trial. I don’t blame the media because they were doing their job but it was so painful that I had to wear a mask and cover up. I didn’t want to be seen or spotted or get my pictures clicked. I already have a star at home but now my mask has also become a star. So, I decided to make a film and took a vow to not take it off before my film comes out.”

