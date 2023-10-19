Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai: A Bollywood couple that could’ve been still strong together if not for the mishaps happening in both their lives. She was recovering from an exhausting heartbreak caused by her relationship with Salman Khan; he was the guy who came in with a ‘hero complex’ (he agrees he had it in a recent interview), being her knight of shining armor but still messed everything up.

Post Salman & Aish’s breakup in 2002, there were reports of her getting close to Vivek as they appeared in a well-placed romantic film, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, which ironically also had Amitabh Bachchan as one of the actors in it. They both grew close, and then the infamous 2003 Press Conference changed everything for both of them.

In his recent interview, Vivek has opened up about the hurt he has faced throughout all these years. While chatting with Anas Bukhash, he said, “I am an all-or-nothing guy. I love with all my heart, but people like me get hurt. And when I was hurt, it was very difficult.”

While talking about the same thing, Vivek Oberoi apparently also took an indirect dig at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by saying he won’t commit to anybody and leave. He, of course, didn’t take any names, but if you join the dots, keeping his heartbreaking love story in mind, you’ll understand he might be hinting at Aish’s exit from his life.

He said, “The path that many such people take after getting hurt is that they try not to be who they are and be superficial. It was amazing in the beginning; you brought out your best flirtatious self, and I was playing the field. It was a big ego kick. But I was never dishonest. I wouldn’t commit to somebody and leave. I would be straightforward and tell them I am not looking for anything serious.”

Vivek Oberoi also revealed how many of his ‘casual girlfriends’ also attended his wedding, and he was all cool about it. He added, “I stayed friends with a lot of my casual girlfriends, and a lot of them even came to my wedding.”

Viv further became more candid about having a casual fling with an International model in Goa. He explained why the fling made him feel so alone and empty at heart & said: “I remember Goa 2009. It was December 31. I just met this international model. It was four days of a non-committal relationship, but one day, after partying a lot, I woke up and couldn’t remember her name. It scared me. I went to the bench, and I felt so alone and empty. And I was like, I am done with this. I went back to the girl and said, ‘I am done.’ I had to make space for something real. I wanted to detox.”

Vivek Oberoi is at a happy place in life at this moment, having been married to Priyanka Alva Oberoi for more than a decade now. However, his heartbreak still reflects a lot about what’s wrong with the relationships brewing in the film industry.

Must Read: Sajid Khan Destroyed & Renamed As Stevenpher Nolanberg For Calling Himself India’s Steven Spielberg, “He & Govinda Can Make Avatar 420” Writes A Netizen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News