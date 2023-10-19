Urvashi Rautela's Lost 24-Carat Gold I-Phone Found In Possession Of A Person Who Threatens Her Online, "If You Want It, You Will Have To..."

Urvashi Rautela recently made her way to the internet after the actress lost her 24-Carat gold iPhone during the India Vs Pakistan match. Interestingly, the actress has finally found her phone. However, it comes with a threat.

It all began when the actress received an email that took her by surprise. The email was from a devoted fan who claimed that her lost iPhone, a luxurious 24-carat gold edition, had gone missing during her visit to the Narendra Modi Stadium.

What stood out in the email was not just the recovery of her phone but the condition for its return. The subject stated, “I have your phone,” and the message written was, “I have your phone. If you want it, you will have to help me save my brother from Cancer.” The email was sent to Urvashi Rautela by Groww Traders email ID.

Urvashi shared a screenshot of the email on her Instagram story with a simple thumbs-up emoji, acknowledging the fan’s request. Her response demonstrated empathy and a willingness to help, which resonated with her fans and followers.

While Urvashi Rautela’s response was both heartwarming and generous, the fan’s request raised several questions. For the unversed, the phone cost a whopping amount of 1 crore.

For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela recently lost her 24-carat gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium, where she had attended India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match. Urvashi is updating all her fans as she had sought help on social media and noticed she had even recently shared that she will be rewarding the person who would help her get her lost phone back. We feel seeing the reward message that fans must have texted her with the intention to save her brother from Cancer.

