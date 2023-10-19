Sajid Khan might have been one of the most hated men in the past few years, but the filmmaker worked hard to revamp his image after he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 16. The filmmaker was earlier accused of s*xual harassment and molestation by a few artists, which opened a Pandora’s box against him. However, all the accusations were buried over time.

Sajid has moved on in life and is ready to make a comeback with a directorial. However, the internet never forgets. So, every few days, there is some or other weird statement made by him in the past resurfaces on the internet.

Now, a video has resurfaced where Sajid Khan can be seen talking about his art of filmmaking, and he compares himself with the Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg in the process. The actor turned filmmaker mistakenly thought Jaws to be Spielberg’s first directorial.

The Housefull filmmaker in an interview said, “Kisi ne mujhe kaha bhi, chhota muh badi baat hai lekin kisi ne mujhe kaha ki I am like India’s (Steven) Spielberg. Because only he was mad enough to make his first film on Animal, jo ek mechanical shark thi. Ek kahavat, ek rule hai that for a first-time director, don’t work with Animal and kids. Maine dono rule tode hain, jo Spielberg ne tode the.”

The clip was shared by a Reddit community, and netizens roasted Sajid Khan brutally. A user wrote, “There is something so universally terrible about him.” Another comment read, “Of course, he’s a narcissistic psychopath. After Housefull 2 he just went berserk.”

A user clearly pointed out, “Well, Speilberg’s first movie was not Jaws.” Another user mocked him, “Delulu.” A third sarcastic dig read, “Maybe he and Govinda can make Avatar 420.”

Someone renamed Sajid Khan as “Stevenpher Nolanberg.” Another joke read, “Spielberg has already left for India…”

You can watch the viral clip here.

For the unversed, Sajid Khan made his debut with a short film in Darna Zaroori Hai, which was a bouquet of six short stories. He made his full-fledged debut with Heyy Babyy, starring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Riteish Deshmukh. The film was a story about three men who turn fathers overnight, bearing the responsibility of an unannounced child in their lives.

