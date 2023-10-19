Amrita Singh has been an actress who has lived life on her own terms. Be it marrying Saif Ali Khan, who was younger than her, or divorcing him after a rocky marriage. The actress has rather been vocal about her relationships and tumultuous relationships. Be it with Sanjay Dutt, Vinod Khanna, or Ravi Shastri.

The ‘Kalyug’ actress made her film debut opposite Sunny Deol in Betaab. The two hit it off instantly, and very soon, rumors of their affair went viral. The actress was assumed to be madly in love with the star kid. First, co-stars are special, and the two gave that special place to each other only to hit the rock very soon.

Before Betaab was released, wild rumors about Sunny Deol getting married to a London-based businessman’s daughter spread in the industry. When the rumors reached Amrita, she could not believe this unless a magazine leaked pictures from Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol’s wedding. Amrita Singh later laughed off her affair with Sunny as a publicity stunt.

However, much later, in 1989, she accepted her relationships rather strongly and confessed how she felt about the failures despite moving on in life. In the interview, Amrita confessed, “Every time I’ve been involved in a relationship, whether it was with SUNNY or RAVI or VINOD, I gave in hundred percent. And when it ends, I feel that I have been cut out an eternal piece of my body.”

Amrita Singh drew a rather strange comparison with strays and further said, “Even two dogs, stray dogs, get attached to each other if they live on the same road. We’re human beings, yaar. It kills me when I have to part. Yet I don’t go around crying to people because I don’t want anybody’s pity. I don’t want any of these fake industry hypocrites to say poor AMRITA. Any woman who lives on someone’s pity has very little to say for herself. I haven’t come to pieces because I don’t think anything in life is worth calling it a day. Upheavals will always be there, but we should learn to pull ourselves out of it. Otherwise, you can die in the pits.”

Amrita then talked about how each of her ex-boyfriends held a special place in her life despite the failed relationships. She said, “All my past relationships still mean a lot to me. I feel for SUNNY. I’m absolutely normal with him. I feel happy if RAVI does well at his game. I still care like crazy for VINOD because we had some super times together. But I don’t mope and mourn because there’s no point in walking backward. I’ll never attain anything. Maybe there’s something better in store for me ahead. I’m sounding like some mature buddhi, ain’t I? What to do: life has taught me so much so soon. At least I’m one good bloody learner.”

Well, Amrita Singh certainly moved on in life and found peace with her two kids, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. She is often seen spending time with them on holidays. On the work front, the actress took a break in 1993 after Rang and made a comeback in 2002 with 23rd March 1931: Shaheed, a film produced by her first co-star and actor ex-boyfriend Sunny Deol.

After Amrita Singh shot to fame as the antagonist in Kalyug, Ekta Kapoor introduced her on television in a show titled Kkavyanjali. Amrita was last seen in 2022 in Heropanti 2.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

