In the latest turn of events, Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman, Raj Kundra, unveiled the official trailer of his upcoming film UT69. After teasing fans with posters and teasers, Kundra dropped the first rushes at an event. The star husband, who was the prime accused in the 2019 p*rn case, is all set to bring his story to the audience, which will unfold the intriguing details of the phase he went through. Scroll down.

Since evening, the businessman has been making headlines for different reasons. A while back, we brought you a short clip of him breaking down at the event. It all happened when the actor choked while saying that his wife and kids shouldn’t be dragged into the controversy.

However, another clip that’s doing the rounds of social media sees Raj Kundra reciting Neha Dhupia’s dialogue, “India mein sirf Shah Rukh Khan aur s*x bikta hai.” At the trailer launch of his film UT69, Kundra is heard saying, “Hamare dest mein bikta hai ye. Kehte hai naa do cheezein bikti hai India mein Shah Rukh aur s*x.” Soon after this, the audience is heard hooting on the same.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens trolled Raj Kundra and slammed them for taking SRK’s name. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Kya bakwas kar raha hai ye. Bhai tu mask me hi acha lagta ha pehn le.” While another said, “SRK ka naam lelo haters kam ho jayenge trick acha hai.” Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A third one wrote, “Tu vapis ja UK … Indians like good, meaningful content. Not your p*rn. I generally don’t comment, but looking at you my blood boils.”

Fourth one said, “Shilpa Shetty kaise is aadmi se shadi kr skti h aisa lg rha h iske pas dimag nhi h baat v sahi h paisa rahne se dimag thodi aa jata hai.”

Fifth user commented, “Ye jo iski bakwaas baate sun kar hooting kr rahe hai inko kya lagta hai ye hero legya kya tum ko apni film mai ???”

Another wrote, “Yeh raj kundra k dimag me s*x h isliye esa lagta h isko k s*x chalta h india me kyuke p*rnography bana bana k iske dimag me s*x hi chad gaya h isliye isko esa lagta hai”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Raj Kundra’s statement? Do let us know.

