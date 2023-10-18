After his dark time in jail, Shilpa Shetty‘s husband and businessman, Raj Kundra, went out and about in the city wearing a mask everywhere. Now, to bring his story in front of the people, the star-husband is all set to star in his own biopic, whose trailer was dropped online just a while back. After teasing fans with intriguing posters and a teaser, he finally unveiled the official trailer of UT69. The trailer launch event, held in Mumbai today, not only showcased Kundra unmasking himself in front of the media but also shed light on the captivating storyline of UT69.

For the unversed, the trailer delves into the unforgettable chapter of Raj Kundra’s life when he spent 63 days at the Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, during his under-trial period. The star-husband was the prime accused in the 2021 p*rn case.

During the trailer launch of UT69, Raj Kundra was seen getting emotional while talking about the dark phase he spent in jail. While speaking about the same, the businessman choked and broke down while speaking to the media about his family. He said, “Family pe mat jao yaar, kya bigaada hai maine?” Soon after the video went viral, netizens reacted to him getting emotional.

However, another section of social media trolled Kundra. Commenting on the same, one said, “Thoda aur rehearsal karna chahiye tha…. okkk chalo better luck next time,” while another said, “Ye to adult film banane se pehle soochna tha.”

A third one wrote, “Kaam aisa karo ki baad me jabardasti rona pade,” a fourth one commented, “Kuch karne se pehle family k baare mai soch liya hota toh …ye nahi hota……. Sidhe sidhe public se aur apni family se Maafi mango….. Drama mat karo.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Slated for theatrical release on November 3, 2023, UT69 starring Raj Kundra and directed by Shahnawaz Ali, promises to take the audience on a cinematic journey through the unforgettable chapter of Raj Kundra’s life.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Revealed Dons From The Underworld Saying, “Be In My Film Or I’ll Blow Your Head Off” & Added: “They’ll Shoot You..!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News